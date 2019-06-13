Trump Instructs Staff To Lie About Poll Numbers, Really!

Prznint Stupid is allegedly in denial that his own internal polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden beating him like a rented mule in key battleground states:

“As Politico recently detailed, the Trump campaign put together a 17-state polling project that found the president lagging behind Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden in key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.”

Be prepared for a shock, Gentle Readers: The Russian Usurper has ordered his staff to lie about his internal polling!

“After being briefed on a devastating 17-state poll conducted by his campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, Mr. Trump told aides to deny that his internal polling showed him trailing Mr. Biden in many of the states he needs to win, even though he is also trailing in public polls from key states like Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania. And when top-line details of the polling leaked, including numbers showing the president lagging in a cluster of critical Rust Belt states, Mr. Trump instructed aides to say publicly that other data showed him doing well.”

Who could have predicted that?! (Haha, trick question: everyone could have predicted that.)

Naturally, our stable genius tweeted:

Despite the Phony Witch Hunt, we will continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/MXuiolM745 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

That 50% is from Rasmussen, which is well-known to be the 4th Reich’s BFF.

Your mileage may vary, but Comrade Stupid’s mileage is the BEST!

Axios morning email thingie says:

National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar writes (subscription) that Trump is “in the weakest political shape of any sitting president since George H.W Bush”: “Trump hits 50 percent disapproval … in North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Iowa — all states he carried in 2016.”

Quinnipiac tells us that Pol POTUS is losing to all of the the people Comrade Stupid will call dumb socialists leading Democratic nominees:

In a first look at head-to-head 2020 presidential matchups nationwide, several Democratic challengers lead President Donald Trump, with former Vice President Joseph Biden ahead 53 – 40 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today.In other matchups, the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University National Poll finds: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over President Trump 51 – 42 percent;

California Sen. Kamala Harris ahead of Trump 49 – 41 percent;

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tops Trump 49 – 42 percent;

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg edges Trump 47 – 42 percent;

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker by a nose over Trump 47 – 42 percent.

↓ Story continues below ↓ “It’s a long 17 months to Election Day, but Joe Biden is ahead by landslide proportions.”

Note: DO NOT GET COCKY, STAY FOCUSED. We can make him a one-term president, but only if we keep working and show up to vote.

