Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Furious About Bad Polls, So He Hired A Terrible Pollster To Lie About Them

Donald Trump is so furious about the fact that almost every single poll shows him losing to Joe Biden that he hired an unreliable polling company to give him (fake) good news.
By Red Painter
Trump Furious About Bad Polls, So He Hired A Terrible Pollster To Lie About Them

Donald Trump is a scared, weak, pathetic man who sees the writing on the (virtual) wall: He is losing and he is losing badly. Joe Biden is up in nearly every single poll known to man and it is terrifying him. In fact, there are reports that he may even fire Jared Kushner and Brad Parscale. So what does a desperate person do? They hire a company to write a letter decrying all the polls as FAKE and LIES in an effort to soothe your bruised and battered ego:

Trump:

And the letter that was probably, most likely, definitely edited by Donald Trump to make the words even more "Trumpian":

Rick Wilson agreed:

A reminder of how bad these pollsters are:

Oh

It's almost like Rick Wilson can see right into the bunker:

Donald Trump, pathetic man baby, whining with his binkie about how everyone is being mean to him!

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us