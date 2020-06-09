Trump Furious About Bad Polls, So He Hired A Terrible Pollster To Lie About Them

Donald Trump is a scared, weak, pathetic man who sees the writing on the (virtual) wall: He is losing and he is losing badly. Joe Biden is up in nearly every single poll known to man and it is terrifying him. In fact, there are reports that he may even fire Jared Kushner and Brad Parscale. So what does a desperate person do? They hire a company to write a letter decrying all the polls as FAKE and LIES in an effort to soothe your bruised and battered ego:

Trump:

I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving. Read analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

And the letter that was probably, most likely, definitely edited by Donald Trump to make the words even more "Trumpian":

...Crooked Hillary Clinton in 2016. They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm. Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd! pic.twitter.com/4IhuLUZjsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

Rick Wilson agreed:

A reminder of how bad these pollsters are:

The solution to faulty polls is apparently to hire the guy who said Cantor was up 34 points before he lost his primary. https://t.co/DqmRY51fHz — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 8, 2020

In 2014, the NRCC suggested to candidates that they stop using McLaughlin as a pollster: https://t.co/Jc4gj7x1Uq https://t.co/uZQWmJxKbd — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) June 8, 2020

Oh

I wrote this story 6 years ago about the pollster Trump hired to tell you all the polls are wrong. Spoiler: Trump's pollster had gotten so many races wrong that GOP operatives told clients not to use them anymore. https://t.co/XlGW6KMYz3 https://t.co/D70Q1HiEKY — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 8, 2020

imagine inside the trump bunker when he DEMANDED that a firm be hired to say "no the poll showing you getting your butt beat isn't true"



and liberals are the snowflakes? — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 8, 2020

It's almost like Rick Wilson can see right into the bunker:

Have someone bring a fan down to the bunker. You seem sweaty and nervous. https://t.co/35OL4MeIIF — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 8, 2020

Donald Trump, pathetic man baby, whining with his binkie about how everyone is being mean to him!