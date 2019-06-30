Trump Meets Kim Jong-Un In The DMZ

On late Saturday night, when most Americans were either still out partying, binging a show on television or sleeping, Trump posed for another photo op with Kim Jong-un, the murderous ruler of North Korea.

Nothing in America's interest was accomplished, as you might expect, except that the leaders crossed into the DMZ and shook hands, thus legitimizing Kim and North Korea more than any other world leader has for little more than a photo-op.

Trump, as usual, heralded it as a historic moment.

Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un. Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2019

Then later, the two held a short press conference.

“Speed is not the object. We want to see if we can do a really comprehensive, good deal,” Trump said after the talks. “Nobody knows how things turn out, but certainly this was a great day. This was a very legendary, very historic day.” “It’ll be even more historic if something comes up, something very important,” he added. “Very big stuff, pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think.”

Once again Trump rained lavish praise on a thug, who holds his people hostage and murders his relatives as well as torturing an American imprisoned until he was returned to the US to die in a vegetative state.



It was a revolting sight watching a U.S. president kowtowing to a pompous and murderous goon like the North Korean dictator.

Trump's entire presidency has been all about making himself do things that he then claims is the "greatest thing of all time" and "historic" and he was no different last night.

"This was a special moment. and this is, I think, really, as President Moon said, this is a historic moment, the fact that we're meeting..."

"I want to thank Chairman Kim for something else. when I put out the social media notification, if he didn't show up, the press was going to make me look very bad. so you made us both look good, and appreciate it.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Trump's only concern was that Kim wouldn't show up to shake hands and he would look stupid to the media after his tweet begging Kim to meet him at the DMZ. Trump did manage to look stupid all by himself, especially when it came out that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was part of his entourage. Trump also trumpeted the lie that the two countries were on the verge of a war if not for his loving embrace of Kim.

Carlson managed to keep away from the cameras, but new Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham was not so lucky. Since this Twitter-initiated photo-op was done without the typical months of preparation from the State Department, staffers scrambled to control the craziness.

In video footage, Grisham can be heard telling members of the press, “Go, go!” as she pushes past a man standing in front of a camera. Another man carrying a camera runs through the gap she creates. Before the tussle, press outside the building had been told they would not be let in. But then a U.S. official said they were allowed.

It doesn't matter how the rest of the world views these two on what they accomplish in the future. This was not diplomacy. This was not foreign policy. This was just another substance-less stunt from a reality-show performer.

Our President shouldn’t be squandering American influence on photo ops and exchanging love letters with a ruthless dictator. Instead, we should be dealing with North Korea through principled diplomacy that promotes US security, defends our allies, and upholds human rights. https://t.co/9ROpNfjYbY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 30, 2019

Donald Trump came down harder on Megan Rapinoe for speaking than he did on Kim Jong-un for literally killing Otto Warmbier. #TrumpRewardsOttosMurderer — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 30, 2019

The presidency is not a TV show. Reporting on it this way glosses over all the hard parts and risk. Democracy dies in dumb headlines. https://t.co/tdjfC2QJ1N — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 30, 2019

Trump, now the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea, has zilch to show for toadying to Kim – who continues North Korea’s nuclear program. Only burnishes Kim’s reputation. This isn't diplomacy. It's just more Trump show-biz and optics. https://t.co/WqvnQieRTq — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 30, 2019

We should support diplomacy. I think it's fine for @POTUS to step into North Korea. But we also need to deal with facts.



Under @realDonaldTrump, N Korea has NOT:

-Eliminated any nuclear weapons

-Eliminated any missiles



N Korea HAS:

-Increased nuclear fuel

-Hidden missile bases https://t.co/wTzB3q9txp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 30, 2019