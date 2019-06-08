Trump On Mexico Tariffs: JUST KIDDING!

Politics
Donald Trump, the best deal maker ever, continues to be all bark and no bite.
By Red Painter
Donald Trump, the self proclaimed BEST DEALMAKER IN THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, EVER just proved that he is literally the worst deal maker. Ever. In the history of the world.

This time it had to do with his ludicrous 5% tariff threat against Mexico. Apparently his new tagline is "Mexico tariffs? JUST KIDDING" because he backed down at the last minute.

Politico is reporting that Trump backtracked quickly upon landing back in DC after his disastrous trip overseas.

Reportedly there is a deal regarding Mexico helping slow the flow of migrants from entering the United States. The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it would be sending 6,000 troops from its National Guard to Mexico's southern border with Guatemala to help prevent migrants from crossing into Mexico.

Trump happily tweeted:

Looks like Trump had to agree to a lot too...but that won't be covered in right wing media:

This sums it up:


