Trump On Mexico Tariffs: JUST KIDDING!

Donald Trump, the self proclaimed BEST DEALMAKER IN THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF THE WORLD, EVER just proved that he is literally the worst deal maker. Ever. In the history of the world.

This time it had to do with his ludicrous 5% tariff threat against Mexico. Apparently his new tagline is "Mexico tariffs? JUST KIDDING" because he backed down at the last minute.

Politico is reporting that Trump backtracked quickly upon landing back in DC after his disastrous trip overseas.

Reportedly there is a deal regarding Mexico helping slow the flow of migrants from entering the United States. The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it would be sending 6,000 troops from its National Guard to Mexico's southern border with Guatemala to help prevent migrants from crossing into Mexico.

Trump happily tweeted:

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Looks like Trump had to agree to a lot too...but that won't be covered in right wing media:

The US had to agree to some stuff too-- to speed up the asylum processing, and help with development assistance and programs not only in Central America (aid that Trump had just cut off)-- but in southern Mexico as well! — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) June 8, 2019

This sums it up: