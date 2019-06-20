Tucker Carlson: Cory Booker Proves White Nationalism Is Not A Problem

During the opening of Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour, his opening monologue focused on yesterday's hearing on reparations.

As you would imagine he is totally against them.

And like a good white supremacist, he used the same bogus defense as they all do. "How could white supremacy be a problem in America if Cory Booker, a black man from New Jersey be elected as a US Senator if racism prevailed?"

That's the kind of sophomoric, unserious and destructive commentary coming from Fox News and the GOP these days that treats racism and homophobia like a sniffle, all in an effort to support and defend and uncouth man in the Oval Office.

Carlson said, "In a sane country, that's the point in which the entire room would have burst out laughing when Sen. Booker said that precisely because of his title really, Senator Booker."

He continued, "Cory Booker's parents were highly paid IBM executives. He grew up in a rich all-white neighborhood by the way. He attended Stanford, then he got a Rhodes scholarship and went to Oxford. Then he got a law degree from Yale. He's currently a senator from New Jersey. He will win reelection pretty easily in 2020 if he seeks it."

What's your frakking point, Tucker?

"New Jersey is one of the richest states in this country, second I think. It's also a majority white. So if white supremacy were a huge problem in America, how did Cory Booker become a senator? And yet somehow he did. America has given Cory Booker amazing opportunities precisely because it's not the hateful place he pretends it is. Cory Booker is one of the most privileged people in the world -- he is living proof. But it doesn't matter. Actual official racial discrimination of the kind embodied in Jim Crow ended half a century ago but as it recedes from living memory, it becomes even more important to the Democratic Party."

See, Cory Booker proves racism is dead. Move along, nothing to see here folks.

After hearing Tucker Carlson's monologue it reminded me of when a racist says he can't be a racist because he has a black friend or he dated black woman.