Via YouTube: "Watch live coverage of the Poor People’s Campaign Presidential Forum where 2020 candidates will be questioned directly from the nation’s poor. Hosted at Trinity University in Washington, candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and others, will discuss solutions for systematic racism and poverty in the U.S. MSNBC’s Joy Reid moderates."

“We’re here because much of this policy violence is caused by a distorted morality of Christian nationalism...we’re here because in 2016 not one presidential debate was dedicated to poverty when 140 million Americans are poor.” @RevDrBarber #PPCMoralCongress pic.twitter.com/JSfEUUE46C — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 17, 2019