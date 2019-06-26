Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Politics
6/26/19 7:25am
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
WATCH LIVE: Senate Hearing On Children Migrants At US Border
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee.
By
Frances Langum
DO something.
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
DHS Secretary Blames 7 Year Old For Death In US Custody
No sympathy for the devil.
Dec 14, 2018
By
John Amato
'COMPLICIT': Former Border Patrol Agent Says It's Time To Rein Them In
As a former agent, I've been calling for Congress to provide oversight and accountability to an agency gone wild.
Sep 19, 2018
By
Jenn Budd
Police Removed Armed 'Militia' From New Mexico Border
Stephanie Ruhle's show looked at the United Constitutional Patriots, a group of armed private citizens who "patrolled" the New Mexico border illegally harassing and detaining migrants from Mexico.
Apr 24, 2019
By
Aliza Worthington
After Migrant Child Dies In Border Patrol Custody, Kirstjen Nielson Coldly Says Don't Cross Illegally
After a seven-year-old child died in custody, on 'Fox & Friends', Trump's Homeland Security Secretary attacked families trying to get a better life in America.
Dec 14, 2018
By
John Amato
Fox's Charles Payne: Militia Groups 'Just Helping Out' Border Patrol
Fox News commentator Charles Payne makes excuses for far-right militia groups harassing and even kidnapping migrants at the border.
Apr 24, 2019
By
Frances Langum
HORROR: Yet Another Migrant Child Died In CBP Custody
An 8 year old Guatemalan boy died in CBP custody early Christmas morning. Donald Trump and the pro-life Republican party remain silent.
Dec 26, 2018
By
Red Painter
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc