Damage Control Fail: White House Deputy Press Secretary Repeatedly Lies To Fox News

Donald Trump's remarks that he would accept damaging information on his political rivals from hostile foreign powers has triggered his propaganda army to come out in force today.

Hogan Gidley, White House deputy press secretary joined America's Newsroom and was asked about Trump's interview with ABC.

Outright lying is the norm for all Trump officials and Hogan's hero was no different.

At first Gidley made believe that ABC News edited the interview to make Trump look ridiculous.

He repeated over and over again that Trump said he would "do both," use the information and report to the FBI.

But that was a lie. Trump said, "I think maybe you do both." and "I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI. If I thought there was something wrong."

Later in the interview, Sandra Smith clearly asked about Christopher Wray's remarks on the illegal use of foreign interference.

Smith said, "Stephanopoulos pointed out the FBI Director Christopher Wray has said campaigns should reach out to the bureau if they are contacted by a foreign entity. does the president think the FBI Director is wrong on that?"

"He said he would do both. I was standing just steps from him. I don't know if that clip has been played. I would be surprised if it was because lord knows we give the president the full context he deserves. (It was) He was very clear. (Trump wasn't) if he got information and it was nefarious or ill-gotten in any way and wrongdoing he would take it to the FBI.

Sandra cut in, "But the president responded 'the FBI Director is wrong'."

"Right, first of all, I think we were talking about James Comey at the time and we all know James Comey sure is wrong after being a convicted liar and leaker."

George Stephanopoulos was very clear and Sandra Smith just told him that it was Christopher Wray who said it was wrong to do. Gidley is dog-paddling in his own lies at this point.

"He made the point he would send the information to the FBI if it was in any way wrongdoing in the process."

And who gets to judge the meaning of the word "wrongdoing" in the mind of Donald Trump?