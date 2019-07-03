America Great Again: CNN Hires A 'Trump Lie' Expert

CNN has hired a "Trump Lie Expert," because everything is terrible.

No offense to Daniel Dale. More people should hear what he has to say: Donald Trump is such a habitual liar that it's possible to categorize the "tells" that indicate a blatant lie is coming out of his mouth.

In particular, the "Sir Story" lie. If Trump says someone called him "Sir," it's a lie.

An unnamed person or unnamed “many people” calling him “sir” is one of his foremost lie tells. https://t.co/u9jISe5RHm — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 26, 2019

Then there's the "begging" lie. If Trump says someone "begged him" to do something, it's a lie.

Some more from Trump's extensive "beg"/"begged"/"begging" archive: pic.twitter.com/JN0vnOYGE0 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2018

And whenEVER Trump quotes a statistic, it's either pulled out of his butt or exaggerated. The latest:

Trump told Fox he has removed 7,000 troops from Afghanistan (no), that the US spent $80 million on an Afghanistan gas station (under $10 million), that China is mining in Afghanistan (hasn’t started)...



Fact-checking his false claims with @HolmesLybrand: https://t.co/n1Xv7rzzoC — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 3, 2019

But now we are also at the point where Trump's lies often consist of utterly incoherent statements. Daniel Dale can't make sense of where the NOUN is when Trump says he's going to do something about "it," and claims homelessness started two years ago.

(I can help there. Fox News started covering "California" with a b-roll of Skid Row two years ago, as a diss against the state that overwhelmingly voted against him. Since Trump sees the world only through the lens of Fox News, homelessness in California "started" two years ago.)

