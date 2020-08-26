CNN Factchecker: RNC's Night Two Featured More Lies And Exaggerations

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checked the Republican National Committee's second night of speeches and said it was filled with false claims.

They only thing the RNC and Trump can run on are conspiracies, lies and distortions.

Dale tweeted this last night.

Melania Trump said we deserve total honesty from the president.



We certainly didn’t get it from night 2 of the RNC. My TV fact check of some of the false and misleading claims: https://t.co/2uPfAPHmBo — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 26, 2020

Daniel Dale said on CNN, "There were a whole bunch of false claims - some from Trump's own family."

In a few minutes Dale covered everything from Larry Kudlow's ludicrous pronouncement that we were at the "front end of a recession when Trump took office," which is not only a lie, but isn't a real thing. From that all the way to Mike Pompeo's lie that Trump has "created peace in the Middle East."

Daniel Dale only touched the iceberg of lies in his two-minute segment, but the Washington Post ran a feature-length article fact-checking Day 2:.

It was another tsunami of untruths on the second night of the Republican National Convention. Here are 19 claims that caught our attention.

Watch the video above thanks to CNN.