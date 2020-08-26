Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

CNN Factchecker: RNC's Night Two Featured More Lies And Exaggerations

"There were a whole bunch of false claims."
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checked the Republican National Committee's second night of speeches and said it was filled with false claims.

They only thing the RNC and Trump can run on are conspiracies, lies and distortions.

Dale tweeted this last night.

Daniel Dale said on CNN, "There were a whole bunch of false claims - some from Trump's own family."

In a few minutes Dale covered everything from Larry Kudlow's ludicrous pronouncement that we were at the "front end of a recession when Trump took office," which is not only a lie, but isn't a real thing. From that all the way to Mike Pompeo's lie that Trump has "created peace in the Middle East."

Daniel Dale only touched the iceberg of lies in his two-minute segment, but the Washington Post ran a feature-length article fact-checking Day 2:.

It was another tsunami of untruths on the second night of the Republican National Convention. Here are 19 claims that caught our attention.

Watch the video above thanks to CNN.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us