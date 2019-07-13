Sports
Angels Left It All On The Field For Tyler Scaggs

In their first home game since the young pitcher passed away, there were too many touching moments and spooky coincidences to ignore.
By Aliza Worthington
The Los Angeles Angels played their first home game since the untimely and tragic passing of Tyler Scaggs, 27, and it was a game for the ages in more ways than one. Try to keep your allergies from acting up.

Every single person on the team wore his number, 45, on their jersey.

The pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

Mike Trout hit a homer.

It went 454 feet. (Scaggs' # was 45.)

LA scored 7 runs in 1st, had 13 hits overall. And the last combined no-hitter in California? Oakland on 7/13/91, the day Skaggs was born.

They all laid their jerseys on the mound when the game was over.

And today would have been his 28th birthday.

What a win. What a loss. Pass the tissues. Allergies acting up.


