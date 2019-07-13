Angels Left It All On The Field For Tyler Scaggs

The Los Angeles Angels played their first home game since the untimely and tragic passing of Tyler Scaggs, 27, and it was a game for the ages in more ways than one. Try to keep your allergies from acting up.

Every single person on the team wore his number, 45, on their jersey.

The pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

UNBELIEVABLE.



In their first home game since Tyler Skaggs’ passing, the @Angels throw a combined no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/92aJIfC1S8 — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2019

Mike Trout hit a homer.

Mike Trout, wearing a Tyler Skaggs jersey, hammers a home run for his friend and looks up into the stands to the Skaggs family. Skaggs' mom threw out the first pitch as they honored Tyler's memory before the game.



"How could you not be romantic about baseball?" https://t.co/SagxD2UKrN — Tom Reisenweber (@ETNreisenweber) July 13, 2019

It went 454 feet. (Scaggs' # was 45.)

The story will give you chills.



• Tyler Skaggs’ mother throws first pitch

(Angels throw no-hitter)



• Trout hits HR exactly 454 ft

(Skaggs wore No. 45)



• Franchise’s 11th no-hitter

(Skaggs wore No. 11 in HS)



• Score 7 runs in 1st, 13 runs total

(Skaggs birthday is 7/13) pic.twitter.com/d5tb0yH5hD — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 13, 2019

LA scored 7 runs in 1st, had 13 hits overall. And the last combined no-hitter in California? Oakland on 7/13/91, the day Skaggs was born.

Tyler Skaggs’ mom throws out 1st pitch and then Angels throw no-hitter!



LA scored 7 runs in 1st, had 13 hits overall. 7/13 would have been Skaggs’ 28th birthday



The last combined no-hitter in California? Oakland on 7/13/91, the day Skaggs was born.



pic.twitter.com/DX1CIzZC6S — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 13, 2019

They all laid their jerseys on the mound when the game was over.

And today would have been his 28th birthday.

Tyler Skaggs would have turned 28 today. pic.twitter.com/hfnRxPPucO — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2019

What a win. What a loss. Pass the tissues. Allergies acting up.