Calls For Alex Acosta To Resign Are Growing By The Hour

Nancy Pelosi has called for the secretary of labor to resign.
By Susie Madrak
The Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to gather steam, as his connections to many famous people are revealed.

"This morning we are waiting to hear from Secretary Acosta on the calls for resignation. We are waiting for comments from the White House. CNN's Brynn Gingras joins us," John Berman said.

"Former President Clinton, President Trump, who in a 2002 interview called Epstein 'a terrific guy.' Both have tried to distance themselves but Epstein is behind bars right now, awaiting a bail hearing. It may be harder for others, like acosta to distance himself from past connections to this multimillionaire," Gingras said.

Calls for Alexander Acosta to resign are growing today, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others want the labor secretary gone over his sweetheart deal for Epstein as the U.S. attorney for Florida's southern district a decade ago.


