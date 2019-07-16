Chicago's Renegade Alligator Caught By Florida Expert

Chance the Snapper is in the care and feeding of experts now. And Chicago's Humboldt Park is (allegedly) alligator-free once again.

To capture Chance, the City of Chicago called in an expert: Frank Robb, owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services in St. Augustine, Florida. Robb has 24 YEARS EXPERIENCE in alligator maintenance.

Robb caught Chance at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday while casting from shore. Chance was recovered from the park lagoon unharmed and ready for relocation to a more appropriate home.

I always say when voters claim they like a candidate because "he's not a politician" they should have their teeth drilled by "not a dentist."

Yes, expertise is a good thing in government and gator control.

Maybe someday we will once again have a president who understands how a bill becomes a law and the fact that Nazis are the bad guys.

Good news that Chance the Snapper is in the hands of a person who knows what he's doing. America? Not so much.

UPDATE: Robb will throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night's Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

