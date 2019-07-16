Misc
Chicago's Renegade Alligator Caught By Florida Expert

Turns out expertise matters. Would that more governments had that attitude. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Chance the Snapper is in the care and feeding of experts now. And Chicago's Humboldt Park is (allegedly) alligator-free once again.

To capture Chance, the City of Chicago called in an expert: Frank Robb, owner of Crocodilian Specialist Services in St. Augustine, Florida. Robb has 24 YEARS EXPERIENCE in alligator maintenance.

Robb caught Chance at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday while casting from shore. Chance was recovered from the park lagoon unharmed and ready for relocation to a more appropriate home.

I always say when voters claim they like a candidate because "he's not a politician" they should have their teeth drilled by "not a dentist."

Yes, expertise is a good thing in government and gator control.

Maybe someday we will once again have a president who understands how a bill becomes a law and the fact that Nazis are the bad guys.

Good news that Chance the Snapper is in the hands of a person who knows what he's doing. America? Not so much.

UPDATE: Robb will throw out the first pitch at Tuesday night's Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Open thread below...


