CNN Coverage Correctly Labels Trump's Tweets As 'Straight-up Racist'

In its Sunday coverage of Donald Trump, CNN noted that a series of tweets attacking non-white Democrats are "racist." More of this, please.
"Trump tweets racist attacks at progressive Democratic congresswomen," CNN's headline read on Sunday afternoon.

According to CNN, Trump "used racist language on Sunday to attack progressive Democratic congresswomen, falsely implying they weren't natural-born American citizens."

"Trump has routinely inflamed public debate and in turn rallied his base with comments about race," the report noted.

The sentiment was echoed by Democratic lawmakers like Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Ted Lieu, who called Trump a "racist ass."

During live television coverage, CNN host Brian Stelter also said that the president's tweets are "straight-up racist."


