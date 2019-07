In case you missed it, The New York Times and other outlets, but mostly The New York Times, were widely denounced for using euphemisms to describe Trump's racist tweets.

Say "controversial" one more time, media.

is it just me or is this a weird af @nytimes headline to describe a series of racist tweets targeting four congresswoman of color? pic.twitter.com/p1kBQgDYWl — Thea Riofrancos (@triofrancos) July 15, 2019

On the left, today's headlines about Trump's racist diatribe in @nytimes, on the right, the one from @washingtonpost. The Post is much clearer and at least mentions "racist". pic.twitter.com/j8HlA3Hzji — James Barnacle (@jamesbarnacle89) July 15, 2019

What kind of headline is this @nytimes? This sounds like the Dems deserved racist tweets from the President. Can’t you call him out for his racism? pic.twitter.com/VAsknFMFm1 — Shayna Stillman (@sastillman49) July 15, 2019

The Daily Show met #fail with #funny. Meet the "Trump Racist Euphemism Headline Generator"

I think I actually saw this headline today pic.twitter.com/pb2jWcXCpb — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 16, 2019