Former ICE Director Runs To Fox To Accuse Rep. Connolly Of Running Away 'Like A Little Girl'

It seems former ICE Director Thomas Homan was none too happy with his treatment during yesterday's House Oversight hearing on the appalling conditions at the migrant detention centers on our southern border. Homan made an appearance on this Friday's Lou Dobbs Tonight on the Fox Business Network and accused Connolly of running away "like a little girl" after Connolly put Homan in his place for interrupting him during the hearing.

JARRETT: It was quite a day today. The treatment of you was nothing short of appalling, in particular Jesus Garcia who accused you of being racist, which is what uninformed people do when they don't have a good argument, it appears to me that representative Garcia is the racist here, and you clearly said you were disgusted by it. How many lives have been saved by border patrol agents, sir?

HOMAN: Just this past year they saved over 4,000 lives, but no one wanted to talk about that today. And, yes, I was insulted by him and many others. Representative Gerald Connolly from Virginia. You know, he threw out dirt and wouldn't let me respond. It was about political theater. He ran out of there like a little girl. He's a coward. He didn't want to hear my response.

These people don't want the American people to hear the truth. I said several times in this hearing this is about transparency, but you won't met me respond to what you're saying. If this is the focus of Congress, to push a false narrative and not let someone like me who spent 34 years on that border speak to issue, that tells you what this is all about. This is about resisting this president, about open borders. They don't want to hear the truth.