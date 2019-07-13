House Dem Blisters Trump Lackey Thomas Homan Over Border Conditions

During today's House Oversight hearing on conditions in migrant facilities on the southern border Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) blasted a former acting ICE Director Tom Homan (who has been on Fox News 150 times) after he attempted to interrupt the proceedings.

During Connolly's time he detailed how inhumanely Trump's administration has been treating detained migrant children in their care. As he was questioning DHS acting IG Jennifer Costello about the conditions, Trump toadie Thomas Homan tried to jump into the conversation, but Rep. Connolly quickly shut him down.

Rep. Connolly was expressing his frustration to the acting IG, and said, "Putting 900 people in a facility made for 125 is asking for trouble. In prisons we have court orders that say you can't do that, but we're doing it with children on the border."

The Virginia Congressman pointed to Elora Mukherjee from Columbia University and asked, "Did you want to comment? You seem frustrated."

Off camera Homan, a constant Fox News anti-migrant presence tried to cut in and said, "I'm extremely frustrated..."

Connolly shouted, “Mr. Homan I’m not calling on you, sir!”

“Of course not,” Homan said, like the passive-aggressive, petulant child he is.

"This is my time, " Connolly scolded.

“This isn’t about transparency…” Homan squeaked.

Connolly yelled, pointing at him, “You’re not at the border! You’re not at the border right now. You're in a hearing room. It's MY time."

Homan looking like a scolded toddler who was caught in the cookie jar withered back in his seat.

That's how you treat a Trump blowhard.

As Media Matters For America notes, "Not only has Homan appeared on the network nearly 150 times since August 2017, but Fox hosts also frequently cite him in their discussions on immigration, in interviews with other people, and even base entire segments on his words, marking him as perhaps Fox’s most prominent misinformer on immigration.