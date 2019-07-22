Fox And Friends Very Upset Sunday Talk Shows Discussed Racist 'Send Her Back' Chants

To many on Fox News, when a president [Trump] screams and writes racist tropes at the top of his lungs at four women of color in Congress, that's not the story at all.

Who do you think is the villain in all of this?

If you said "the media" -- because they covered it, you would be right.

Tweeting racist memes against four freshman Congresswomen was bad enough for Trump, but when his rallygoers began chanting "send her back," another disgusting racist trope, Trump stood there for 13 seconds admiring himself and his crowd.

Trump tried to lie about it afterward because his closest advisers convinced him to, but it hasn't stopped him from continuing his assaults against the four freshman women of color in Congress

So in the opening segment of Fox and Friends, this is how they framed the story.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said, "Last week at the rally, we heard the folks chanting "send her back." So the president spoke for, what, an hour and a half at that rally almost, and that's what the media focused on. So we knew the Sunday shows were going to focus on it, right, and they did. They talked about race, race, race."

Fox News cued up clips of the Sunday talk shows focusing in on the un-camouflaged racist chants.

After their packaged video ended, Brian Kilmeade said, "So the worst out of all of those, I mean, it was unbelievable."

"Like there's no Iranian crisis, like there's nothing to focus on at the border. It was all about that one line in that one sentence," Brian said.

He continued, "I'm amazed too, outside a question from George Stephanopoulos on it, no one just like ran down all of the things "the squad" had been saying, and to be kind, say, "controversial," that led up to this -- that led up to the president saying what he said."

Let's get something straight right now. A Trump campaign rally is not the State of the Union speech or a major announcement. The media has no obligation to cover it except when real news is made.

And when his most ardent supporters stop using dog whistles and pick up megaphones to participate in Trump's racism? That is news.

Fox News covers all four congresswomen, but especially AOC and Rep. Omar, around-the-clock since they were elected. As others have pointed out, Trump attacks them because Fox did first.

We crunched the #'s: @AOC has been mentioned on Fox News almost THREE times as often as she's been mentioned on CNN or on MSNBC this year. https://t.co/W73na9nt01 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 22, 2019

Six weeks of Fox's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez obsession: "Totalitarian," "ignorant," "scary," and waging a "war on cows"



Over 42 days, Fox News and Fox Business talked about AOC every single day, mentioning her at least 3,181 times



Full report: https://t.co/F0FAV0Alr2 pic.twitter.com/ViV3LPx395 — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 12, 2019

Here, by the way, is an @mmfa chart comparing Fox prime-time mentions of @AOC to Fox mentions of the enormously more powerful Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/CtyM88eHQw — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) February 1, 2019