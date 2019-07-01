George Soros And Charles Koch Join To Fund Think Tank Opposed To 'Endless War'

This looks like a speck of light at the end of the military-industrial complex tunnel.

The Boston Globe reports this morning that organizations funded by George Soros and Charles Koch have kicked in serious money to help a new think tank, The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. The new entity states it is opposed to "endless war."

It will promote an approach to the world based on diplomacy and restraint rather than threats, sanctions, and bombing. This is a radical notion in Washington, where every major think tank promotes some variant of neocon militarism or liberal interventionism. Soros and Koch are uniting to revive the fading vision of a peaceable United States. The street cred they bring from both ends of the political spectrum — along with the money they are providing — will make this new think tank an off-pitch voice for statesmanship amid a Washington chorus that promotes brinksmanship…. The institute plans to open its doors in September and hold an official inauguration later in the autumn. Its founding donors — Soros's Open Society Foundation and the Charles Koch Foundation — have each contributed half a million dollars to fund its takeoff. A handful of individual donors have joined to add another $800,000. By next year the institute hopes to have a $3.5 million budget and a staff of policy experts who will churn out material for use in Congress and in public debates. Hiring is underway. Among [Trita] Parsi's co-founders are several well-known critics of American foreign policy, including Suzanne DiMaggio, who has spent decades promoting negotiated alternatives to conflict with China, Iran, and North Korea; the historian and essayist Stephen Wertheim; and the anti-militarist author and retired Army colonel Andrew Bacevich.

"Are we actually as threatened as our lopsided spending suggests? . . . Do we need to or want to devote three fifths of the government’s discretionary funds to defense? There are no widely agreed-upon answers because the questions aren’t being asked." https://t.co/gPZI0pGlQ5 — Stephen Wertheim (@stephenwertheim) June 30, 2019

"Permanent, open-ended war is... an abdication of strategic thought." - Andew Bacevich on Bill Moyers' show. Watch! http://t.co/CPGDvStm

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Charlie Byers (@C_L_Byers) March 29, 2012