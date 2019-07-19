Geraldo Yells At Hegseth: 'I've Heard 'Go Back To Puerto Rico' '

Pete Hegseth, Trump's #1 presidential fluffer, got an earful from Geraldo Rivera, who basically said he'd beat him up if Pete dared to say the same thing to him that Trump said to the four freshmen Congresswomen.

Hegseth never did,

Geraldo Rivera, a friend of Trump, joined Fox and Friends this morning and vented his frustration over Trump's racist tweet directed at Ilhan Omar and her colleagues.

Trump's tweet culminated into a racist exhibition when his rallygoers chanted at Rep. Ilhan Omar, "send her back."

The Fox News morning show played video of Trump making believe he didn't like the racist chants his rallygoers were spewing at his North Carolina rally.

Geraldo explained, "'Go back to where you came from' is the old racist trope that all of us, ethnic or racial minorities, have grown up with at various times. It is unforgivable at this day and age, and I really lament that it came up."

Rivera continued, "We cannot ever fall back into that lazy kind of "the other" that we did for several days there."

That kind of honesty on Fox News about Donald Trump was too much for Hegseth to handle so he tried to rewrite and lie about the meaning of Trump's racist tweet.

And as he was doing so he got a little more than he bargained for.

Hegseth said, "Geraldo but you, like many, have accused him of racism. But if you go back and look at that tweet, he's not talking about race, he's talking about whether or not you love this country and appreciate it. And if you don't appreciate it and don't love it, and don't want to work to make it better, then maybe you could consider going somewhere else. There's plenty of countries on Earth."

Rivera was furious, "What the hell? Come on, Pete. This is their country. They're citizens of the United States."

(All four women of color are citizens of the U.S. and were elected by the American people to represent their districts in Congress.)

Hegseth continued lying, "He was talking about in general abut the principles of our country. If you don't believe in it..."

Rivera shot back, "So what if someone said that to you, "If you don't like it you can leave."

Since Pete isn't a minority and never faced racism before, he was fine with being told to leave the country.

"Intolerable. You cannot say that," Rivera said.

Rivera continued, "You can't say it to me."

"Well, I could say it to you, " Pete said.

Rivera replied, "I've had 10 street fights based on that, someone saying to me because I'm Puerto Rican, "Go back where you came from."

At that point, Hegseth cowardly did not say it to Geraldo.

Instead, he continued lying about the meaning of Trump's racist tweets.

Pete said, "I'm looking at what you stand for and the principles of our country. White, Black, otherwise -- it's not about race. "

Pete, it is absolutely about race, you frelling liar.

Geraldo kept scolding him, "Once you make nationhood and citizenship like that conditional on your political loyalties, you run a very dangerous path there, major, and you should know that."

Hegseth meekly replied, "Well, there's a lack of gratitude."

Doocy cut into their heated exchange and changed the subject to the Congresswoman's policies.

Pete cut back in claiming they were using race against Trump unfairly.

"I support the tweets he sent out," Hegseth said.

Shocked, Geraldo replied, "You do? If you don't like you go back to where? Go back to Detroit?"

Pete replied, [Trump] didn't name who he was talking about."

Geraldo sarcastically replied, "Come on."