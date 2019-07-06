Bonkers Interview With Trump-ette Shows What A Gaslighting Cult MAGA Is

People often ask "why don't you just talk to Trump supporters and try to explain to them the truth?" Want to know why it is pointless? Watch this insane video.

The interviewer from the Young Turks tries her hardest to get through to this woman. First she has no idea what socialism is and somehow connects it to being an anti-white sentiment (what)?

"I define socialism as when you bring down your own country. Your own race. Because [Biden] is not black. The white people.. [Biden] doesn't look in the mirror. You talk about the white people. Well, look at you?"

WHAT? I have no idea what this even means.

Then, and this part kills me. She accused Biden of having a "big ego" and of "thinking he is better than God."

The interviewer could barely contain herself at this point. Pot calling the kettle black, much???

Then the Trump supporter denies that Trump said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue - and continues to deny it after the interviewer tells her it is on video. Then she first denies that Trump filed bankruptcy, but eventually dismisses it even if it is true. Oh, and she thinks Trump and Biden are both billionaires (neither are).

The kicker? This woman has a pretty strong accent - where might she have been born? It wasn't America. Could she be, oh, let's say, AN IMMIGRANT???

George Orwell said it best in his prescient book, 1984:

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

If you have any desire to completely freak yourself out of the parallels between 1984 and Trump's cult, you can read 1984 in it's entirety at this link.