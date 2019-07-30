Jim Cramer Whines About Elizabeth Warren Over Pharma Profits

It's a great day for Elizabeth Warren when a Wall Street profiteer like Jim Cramer implies she's a Commie for limiting Big Pharma profits.

You say that like it's a BAD thing, Jim!

Cramer took time out of his segment on "Squawk on the Street" Monday to take specific aim at Warren.

CRAMER: I think this is a week where you're going to love pharma, except for the fact that if you think Elizabeth Warren is going to win because in her new -- her position paper that she released, she's basically calling for drug companies to make no money.

CARL QUINTANILLA: This is true.

CRAMER: Because if you get a drug, a cancer drug say, from Italy, that's what they're going to sell them for here from Bristol-Myers, forget it, there's no profit. There's just no profit, you know but Elizabeth Warren is calling for -- it's very different in terms of if she becomes president. I think she's calling for a downturn of 20%?

QUINTANILLA: In the market? Sounds about right, yes.

CRAMER: Well, that's what she's going to give you. [laughter] But if you don't -- let's say you're a worker and you don't earn any stock, what do you care? But I read that position paper last night in preparation of being on "halftime," and I read it and said, all right, okay, she doesn't want anybody to really make a lot of money, but that's what she wants.

QUINTANILLA: Right.

CRAMER: She's even talked around China and the president --

QUINTANILLA: Yeah, well, we'll get a debate this week there are some pieces out this morning on how the Dems are sort of punting on the China tariff, like they don't have any better...

CRAMER: It's a very worker-friendly -- don't forget that Nancy Pelosi didn't say anything bad about the tariffs. By the way, Kamala Harris comes out basically with a plan that is not single-payer. You know, Elizabeth Warren -- I was in Italy recently -- she's got an Italian plan for our country, you know? Italy. Italian. Italian plan.

↓ Story continues below ↓

QUINTANILLA: She's raised a fair amount of money.

CRAMER: She's going to win in Iowa. I think she's -- she's a -- she's just a wow! You know, a spark plug, but I do enjoy her because she tests capitalism, tests the basics. Ken Langone's [Billionaire right-wing founder of Home Depot] probably not going to give her any money would be my guess.

QUINTANILLA: My guess, too none from Ken. (laughter)

CRAMER: But there are two guys, they think she has it won: Marx and Engels. Engels would say she's coming along, but she's not there yet.

QUINTANILLA: She's a work in progress.