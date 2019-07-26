Joe Scarborough Blasts 'Moscow Mitch' After McConnell Kills Efforts To Investigate Russian Interference

Mitch McConnell blocked not one, but two bills aimed at combatting Russian Interference in American elections yesterday. Why Mitch McConnell wants the Russians to have greater access was the source of much disgust on the Internet yesterday, causing some like Joe Scarborough of MSNBC to dub him 'Moscow Mitch'. Scarbough railed at McConnell all morning, and for a good fifteen minutes straight from the segment in the clip above. Scarborough accused McConnell of aiding and abetting Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to subvert American elections. And he's right. That's exactly what Mitch McConnell is doing.

Source: Fox News

Joe Scarborough went off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday, accusing him of "aiding and abetting" Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to "subvert" American elections and even alleging a Russia-linked investment in Kentucky could be playing a part.

The "Morning Joe" segment was based on a new bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian election interference efforts. The report provided new details on how Russian government hackers "directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure" -- and potentially identified vulnerabilities that they can exploit in upcoming elections.

Repeatedly calling him "Moscow Mitch," Scarborough fumed at McConnell, R-Ky., for acting "un-American" by not moving forward on election-security bills pushed by Democrats in the hours after Robert Mueller's testimony, including a bill to provide $775 million to enhance election system security, and a bill that would have required that campaigns report all offers of foreign assistance to the FBI.

“I understand that there’s an oligarch that I have read is going to be setting up a big aluminum plant in Moscow Mitch’s home state. I don’t know if that’s it," he speculated.

..

"He is aiding and abetting Vladimir Putin’s ongoing attempts to subvert American democracy, according to the Republican FBI, CIA, DNI, intel committee. All Republicans are all saying Russia is subverting American democracy and Moscow Mitch won’t even let the Senate take a vote on it. That is un-American!" he screamed.