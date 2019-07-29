Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Shepard Smith Chews Out 'Moscow Mitch': 'Russians Are Attacking Us'

Senator Mitch McConnell went to the floor of the Senate to defend burying four separate election defense bills just after Robert Mueller testified that interference was ongoing. Shep Smith had some choice words for him.
By David
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Fox News host Shepard Smith on Monday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for blocking election security bills because they were sponsored by Democrats.

“Mitch McConnell is on the floor of the Senate defending himself,” Smith explained during his Monday broadcast, “against what he just called modern-day McCarthyism after some pundits described him as un-American and a Russian asset. Some have been calling him Moscow Mitch.”

“Last week, Robert Mueller testified — and just as his report said — the Russians interfered in an attempt to get Donald Trump elected president, everyone is aware of it,” Smith continued. “Right now he believes it’s one of the greatest threats to our democracy.”

The Fox News host said that McConnell had blocked two stand-alone election security bills that were brought up a day after Mueller testified.

“Two stand-alone bills were brought up to protect against Russian interference in the 2020 election and Mitch McConnell blocked them,” Smith stated. “The day after he said it’s underway, he stopped a bill that’s goal was to protect the United States from the Russian invasion into our election.

After cutting off a clip of McConnell defending himself, Smith warned that Russian cyber influence is “happening again.”

“They attacked our election,” the host remarked. “There’s not been one stand-alone bill in [McConnell’s] chamber, the chamber which he leads to try to stop it. There have not been congressional hearings to bring the nation together around the common cause. And that is the Russians are attacking us and we must make it stop.”

“Democracy is at stake,” Smith concluded. “That has not happened, not yet, not at all.”


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.