Shepard Smith Chews Out 'Moscow Mitch': 'Russians Are Attacking Us'

Fox News host Shepard Smith on Monday criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for blocking election security bills because they were sponsored by Democrats.

“Mitch McConnell is on the floor of the Senate defending himself,” Smith explained during his Monday broadcast, “against what he just called modern-day McCarthyism after some pundits described him as un-American and a Russian asset. Some have been calling him Moscow Mitch.”

“Last week, Robert Mueller testified — and just as his report said — the Russians interfered in an attempt to get Donald Trump elected president, everyone is aware of it,” Smith continued. “Right now he believes it’s one of the greatest threats to our democracy.”

The Fox News host said that McConnell had blocked two stand-alone election security bills that were brought up a day after Mueller testified.

“Two stand-alone bills were brought up to protect against Russian interference in the 2020 election and Mitch McConnell blocked them,” Smith stated. “The day after he said it’s underway, he stopped a bill that’s goal was to protect the United States from the Russian invasion into our election.

After cutting off a clip of McConnell defending himself, Smith warned that Russian cyber influence is “happening again.”

“They attacked our election,” the host remarked. “There’s not been one stand-alone bill in [McConnell’s] chamber, the chamber which he leads to try to stop it. There have not been congressional hearings to bring the nation together around the common cause. And that is the Russians are attacking us and we must make it stop.”

“Democracy is at stake,” Smith concluded. “That has not happened, not yet, not at all.”