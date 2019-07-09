Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Misc
7/09/19 8:30pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
John Green's Life Hacks
John's wife Sarah did something for him on their honeymoon that made him love her SO much. LOL!
By
Frances Langum
The author of "The Fault in Our Stars" recommends clean sheets and new sponges.
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread: The Broccoli Tree, Instagram Celebrity
A poetic tribute to a tree in Sweden, that became an Instagram celebrity and paid a price.
Mar 07, 2018
By
Frances Langum
2019 Golden Globes Open Thread
The Oscars' much looser cousin starts the award season.
Jan 06, 2019
By
Nicole Belle
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc