Lindsey Graham Says Social Security, Medicare Are 'Promises We Can't Keep'

The Republican re-programming is not going well.

Seems the GOP base actually remembers the "deficits are bad" meme that was drilled into them during the Obama years. Now that Trump and the GOP Tax Scam/tax cuts for billionaires program have blown a hole in the budget, creating huge government deficits, even Fox News can't turn on that dime.

Right-wing media is trying, though. Rush Limbaugh and others have tried the Dick Cheney refrain that "deficits don't matter." But Laura Ingraham tried to appear "balanced" against Trump on Monday night by chiding him for the deficit with guest Lindsey Graham.

"What is going on with this budget bill?" asked Ingraham, "You know, I had to hit the president on this." "It's okay," said Lindsey.

Graham then insisted that the Pentagon was destroyed under Obama and that Trump has had to rebuild it. And then he says the quiet parts out loud:

"We've gotta fix entitlements. We're in debt because we made promises we can't keep to Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid."

Laura Ingraham then insists that Medicare for All will bankrupt Medicare as if that's a thing.

Those words Lindsey said belong in a campaign ad for his 2020 opponent, Jaime Harrison. If we let Republicans keep the Senate and White House, Social Security cuts are coming. How do we know? Because Lindsey Graham told us so.