Happy Wednesday, fellow Crooks and Liars. Comrade Prznint Stupid seems to be flinging so many distractions at us, it is hard to know what the REAL story is. Our bloggers today are pulling on the threads to see what unravels!

Just Above Sunset writes about extraordinary loyalty to a malicious man. This is a must-read post.

The Daily Irritant sees that the press is asking all the wrong questions on Epstein. Again.

The Outline reminds us that there are 15 MORE months till the exciting conclusion of the 2020 Goat Rodeo! Welp!

Bonus Track: Open Culture solved the mystery of what happened to the 1200 paintings painted by the late Bob Ross!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).