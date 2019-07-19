It's been close to a week since Prznint Stupid showed us EXACTLY who he really is and the newest Ipsos Poll shows us who the rank-and-file Republicans are. I'm shocked. Shocked, I say.

The Rectification of Names says it's not who you are but stuff you do that counts.

The Debate Link directs our attention to the snowflakes in the House. They are Republicans.

The Great Consolidation wants to impeach Bill Barr.

The Psy of Life has started a new series: Important Votes in Congress and who to call. I wish I had seen this earlier this week!

Bonus Track: Ars Technica presents "The Greatest Leap, part 3: The triumph and near-tragedy of the first Moon landing' - make this your lunchtime read; it's really gripping.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).