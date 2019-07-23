Mock, Paper, Scissors: Rudy Giuliani brings his keen insights to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Economist’s View: University of Oregon economics professor Mark Thoma couldn’t ask for a better summer.

Pharyngula: Whatever happened to “thank you for your service?”

Watauga Watch: The petition to the Charlotte city council to withdraw its invitation to host the 2020 Republican National Convention is gaining steam.

Brad Delong: After extensive analysis of the latest economic data, nothing has changed.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We have the greatest economy in the history of the country." (Donald Trump, July 16, 2018)

