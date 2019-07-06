Image from: photo by M. Bouffant

Goodness, did almost every liberal blog decide it needed a four-day weekend? C&L is here with fresh content! Woo hoo!

Ten Bears found a photo. No, not that one.

Pen-Elayne on the Web has a "Long-Overdue Blogaround" that may occupy a bit of your wknd.

Behind the scenes: How TelePrompTers work/are used, from Mark Evanier.

Good guest post from Grammar Gramma at Bruce Gerencser's: The Many Faces of Racism in the U.S. In this case, it's Biblical racism.

Active web-logs run down & rounded-up by the indefatigable M. Bouffant, of Web of Evil (& Ennui).