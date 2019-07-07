Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant

Two Sevens Clash!

Some history, & maybe the last thing about Independence Day for this yr., at Just Above Sunset.

At Hullabaloo, Tom Sullivan advises us that "Real Americans don't ask" difficult questions about the Federal budget, especially the "defense" portion thereof.

"Biden ran for president twice, lost twice, and yet the women are being asked if they're electable": Kerry Eleveld at the Great Orange Satan. Remind me again, who won the 2016 popular vote?

O.K., one or two or three more about the Fourth. Scholars & Rogues on Trump's speech, & The Rectification of Names gets into the D.S.M. & diagnoses Trump's little reading problem. Hint: On beyond dyslexia. We know we plugged Yas earlier this wk., but his "diagnosis" seems especially pertinent.

Bonus G-Wash as aviator track, from Blue Heron Blast.

This wk. brought to you by M. Bouffant, who's nagonna tell you what he self-diagnosed from the D.S.M.


