The Republican Party is racist.

Newly released audio via The Atlantic reveals that Ronald Reagan referred to African delegates to the United Nations as "monkeys" who are "still uncomfortable wearing shoes."

The 37th president of the united states and the 40th president of the united states having a good laugh about how black people are monkeys. https://t.co/lBch22a2zH pic.twitter.com/sPjWSkz1cx — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 30, 2019

As I have written thousands of times in a thousand different ways since I began blogging 14 years ago, the Left has been right about the Right all along.

And the Beltway media will never forgive us for it.



