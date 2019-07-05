Southern Californians Brace As Aftershocks Continue To Shake Region

So of course yesterday's July 4th earthquake was big news this morning. The Today Show did a roundup:

"We want to begin with the shaky holiday in Southern California, where the biggest earthquake in two decades clocked in at 6.4 magnitude. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer is near the epicenter, Ridgecrest, California," Peter Alexander said.

"This quake was powerful near the epicenter. As a matter of fact, there were two fault lines shaking in the area. It was so strong, it pushed this home off its foundation. You can see it's leaning compared to the house behind it. While the quake was disastrous, it was powerful enough to have a real impact. This morning, many are still rattled in Southern California. a magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolting the region on the Fourth of July.

REPORTER: The violent shaking causing this home to go up in flames. The earthquake was so strong, it nearly brought down the house at a holiday event, terrifying schoolkids and their parents. The trembling also triggering a small disaster at grocery stores, tossing merchandise from shelves. The quake centered 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles, the largest to hit the region in 20 years. 20 million people in the earthquake zone, felt as far away as Las Vegas, Arizona, and parts of San Diego. The hardest hit, the city of Ridgecrest, where the governor declared a state of emergency. Seven miles from the epicenter, surveillance cameras capturing workers scrambling for the exits.

"We are used to aftershocks. We are not used to big earthquakes like that," a woman told the reporter.

REPORTER: At the Ridgecrest regional hospital, the area's only trauma center, they weren't taking any chances. As a precaution, patients were transported by ambulances and airlifted to other medical facilities. In nearby Trona, California, where the quake split the asphalt on this highway, no power, no water, and no help for hours. The biggest problem crews will face, infrastructure. Geysers like these could take days, even weeks to repair. Lester was in L.A. when the quake hit.

This was the largest earthquake in the area since Northridge, which was more than 20 years ago.