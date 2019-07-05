Steve King Gets Punked On Twitter

One of The Young Turks had some fun with congressman and notorious white supremacist Steve King last night, asking him to retweet, thanking his uncle Col. Nathan Jessup because he was away on tour and couldn't be home for the 4th of July. King obliged, apparently unaware who Jack Nicholson is and had not ever seen 'A Few Good Men'. Noticing the retweet, Klippenstein quickly changed his twitter handle to 'Steve King is a white supremacist.'

Source: CBS2/FOX28

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CBS2/FOX28) — It seems the patriotic spirit of the holiday got the best of Congressman Steve King, who thought he was retweeting a salute to a service member overseas, but instead was duped by a commentator using a picture of Jack Nicholson in the hit film 'A Few Good Men.' It started when Ken Klippenstein, of The Young Turks, began asking for retweets for his uncle, replying to Steve King with a picture Col. Nathan Jessup, Nicholson's character in the film. He asked Congressman King to retweet it as if it were a real soldier, serving in the Marines and spending the holiday overseas. Klippenstein attempted this ruse with a number of conservative figures, and King apparently took the bait.

Once Klippenstein realized that King retweeted his post, he changed his Twitter name to 'Steve King is a white supremacist.' Within minutes, King deleted his retweet and comments about the fictional character, who violated military code and admitted to his crime under intense questioning during courtroom testimony. The iconic scene from the film shows Col. Jessup yelling "you can't handle the truth!"

As for King, he apparently can't handle the truth that he is indeed a white supremacist and a blight upon the body politic, and he quickly deleted his tweet in praise of Col. Nathan Jessup.

The folks back home in Cedar Rapids had a good chuckle.

Conservatives at the Washington Examiner too.

