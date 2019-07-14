Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I think I've written before that the best course I took in college was an epistemology and logic class. Forcing yourself to challenge why you know something is a good way to check your beliefs and not fall into biases and fallacies. I've been seeing a LOT of punditry of late that really has me wanting to emulate my former professor and just stand in front of them and demand, "HOW do you know that to be true???"

I'm especially over all these conservative Never Trumpers who have written way more column inches than liberal writers are ever given on how the Democratic Party can appeal to them in the upcoming elections. This notion--this "false consensus" bias--is particularly insidious. Why do these jokers think that the majority think like them? The hubris to believe that YOU, personally, are the center of thought is pretty breathtaking. I promise you, if we took David Brooks, Joe Scarborough, Andrew Sullivan, Bari Weiss, Bill Kristol, et al., and plotted them on a chart, they would be nowhere near the center, so expecting that they are the majority is just stupid.

To be fair, I'm not anywhere in the center either. But I don't have the fricking arrogance to insist that I do and that all conversation and political dialog should center around my values or they can count me out. I understand the stakes. I think about the larger bargain that needs to be made for the sake of this country, for democracy and for the norms and rules that previously kept this country together. And I think of all those being hurt and prioritize that over assuaging my ego (something that just never seems to occur to the pundit class). That's what being a responsible citizen does.

Let's see them advocate that for once.

