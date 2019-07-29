Trump Lies To First Responders About Being At Ground Zero On 9/11

If there is one topic that should be viewed as sacrosanct, it's Ground Zero at 9/11. Republicans have used their claws, knives, and teeth to attack the Democratic Party and any politician or political pundit over any faux slight towards the 2001 terrorist attacks. Republicans consider 9/11 their property -- they use it as a patriotism talisman for their political gain.

Trump finally signed the 9/11 First Responders funding bill. It was only with the loud Herculean efforts of Jon Stewart and those still suffering from the toxic fumes and debris that the bill was passed in the Senate, even as Sen. Rand Paul tried to block it.

Leave it to the head of the Republican Party to lie about his role in recovery from the tragic attack.

As per his narcissism, Trump went off his prepared remarks during his speech and had to lie, bragging about his "role" at Ground Zero.

"Many of those affected were firefighters, police officers and other first responders," Trump said.

He continued, "And I was down there also. But I'm not considering myself a first responder. But I was down there. I spent a lot of time down there with you."

As Brad Reed writes, "There is no evidence that Trump helped search for survivors at Ground Zero, and retired New York City Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Alles told Snopes last year that he never heard of a group of rescuers hired by Trump to help out. Additionally, Alles said that additional help from private responders was not necessary.

You have to be a pretty sick individual to constantly lie about the role you played during the 9/11 attacks.

But as for his right-wing media, supporters and political operatives, defending this liar makes you just as bad.

The whole Republican Party is complicit.

UPDATE: Here is video of Trump saying he was at ground zero with the first responders when he was, in fact, four miles away:

Here's Trump on the campaign trail talking about literally clearing rubble at ground zero after 9/11. h/t @GoAngelo cc: @TheRickWilson #MondayMotivation



↓ Story continues below ↓ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 29, 2019