Trump Surrogates Call Congresswomen Liars After DHS Reports On Brutal Conditions For Migrant CHildren

Explosive reports coming out of Texas detention centers that migrants and migrant children are being kept in squalor with no soap or water and young children are left to attend babies have rocked this administration.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlalib went on national television and described the horrible conditions they faced as well as the unconscionable behavior they received from border patrol agents.

Trump's own DHS just released a very damning report that "migrants were being held in overcrowded facilities in the Rio Grande Valley, where dangerous conditions were described as 'a ticking time bomb' during June."

Yet in a press gaggle on Friday Trump ignored these reports and said migrants being treated beautifully.

Enter Trump's surrogates, who must distract, and deflect at all costs and cannot cite reality or the truth to defend the Trump administration and now only claim everybody's lying about it in order to undermine Trump.

Newt Gingrich, a rabid Trump supporter who was rewarded when his third wife was named ambassador to the Vatican and he dutifully did his duty by writing a nasty opinion piece berating AOC and calling her a liar on the Fox News website. Where else might this trash be?

Gingrich called the freshman congresswoman "dishonest," "vicious," and "cruel". Not the conditions in the camps, mind you, where women are told to drink from the toilet, but Ocasio-Cortez, for telling the truth about it.

Gingrich then dishonestly conflates today's southern border situation with a late 19th century influx of migrants, but he doesn't mention the migrants were coming from Central, Eastern and Southern Europe by sea in an attempt to gaslight today's situation. Nowhere does he acknowledge that seeking asylum is a legal method of immigrating to the US.

After Gingrich attacked AOC, she pwnd him with this tweet in response.

Ah yes, now Newt & the GOP are resorting to calling me a liar.



Who else do they call liars?

- 96% of scientists who agree on climate change

- Millions of Americans they locked up in the War on Drugs

- #MeToo survivors



So I’ll take it as a compliment. Thanks. https://t.co/2AXUz5zave

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

This is how unhinged and disgusting Trump's minions go.

Disagree with his positions regardless of the facts and you are the liar.