Trump Tries To Make Another Black Friend, A$AP Rocky

Trump needs to show that he has a Black friend, so he is apparently going to try to help get A$AP Rocky out of a Swedish jail. He's been held there for two weeks on no charges, after being involved in a fight. Yes, the most racist president in modern history is trying to burnish his reputation with the Black community by attempting to free Kim and Kanye's friend.

Admittedly, and in all seriousness, being held without charges is an anathema to our country's values, and our core system of justice. But spare me Trump's declarations that "we are all one" (yeah, he really said that in the video) after he'd just spend the previous 5 minutes bashing 4 Congresswomen of Color with racist rhetoric, continuing to slander them with lies and put targets on their backs for his white nationalist foaming cult.

DONALD: A$AP Rocky is a situation in Sweden. Sweden is a great country and they are friends of mine. The leadership and we are going to be calling and talking to them and we have already started. Many, many members of the African-American community have called are friends of mine and said, "Could you help?" So, I personally don't know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you his tremendous support from the African-American community in this country and when I say African-American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we are all one. I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky. Actually the one who knew about A$AP Rocky is our First Lady. She was telling me about, "Can you help A$AP Rocky?" Do you wanna give a little a statement on that? MELANIA: Well, we'll be working with the State Department and we hope to get him home soon. DONALD: We have had a very good relationship with Sweden. He's being held, as you know, in Sweden. We had a really good relationship in Sweden. That's pretty much it. Thank you all very much.

Yeah, Donnie, we are alllllll one. And where is he being held? Sweden? Your friend, Sweden?

I don't know about you, but I think this calls for Twitter.

Trump said Melania actually asked him to help A$AP Rocky. Great, thanks Melania. Now ask him about the kids in cages next. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 20, 2019

Things I learned today:



1) There’s a Prime Minister of Sweden



2) He’s talented



3) There’s a rapper named A$AP Rocky



4) Kanye West has a friend — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) July 19, 2019

Potential war with Iran on the horizon, multiple scandals threatening to bring him down, that shite with the 4 congresswomen.



But sure Donny, you go help A$ap Rocky, a good lawyer could do the job fine.



Nice little distraction for the American people. pic.twitter.com/y2GxhfZHnb — Eoin O'Connor (@eoinoc90) July 19, 2019

Sweden: Alright Mr. Rocky you're free to go.



A$AP Rocky: Free to go? How did that happen?



Sweden: We negotiated with Kanye West and Donald Trump on your release



A$AP Rocky: pic.twitter.com/xmoipZk0D3 — Krimson United FC ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@KrimsonVnm) July 19, 2019