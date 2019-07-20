Trump Tries To Make Another Black Friend, A$AP Rocky

Trump needs to show that he has a Black friend, so he is apparently going to try to help get A$AP Rocky out of a Swedish jail. He's been held there for two weeks on no charges, after being involved in a fight. Yes, the most racist president in modern history is trying to burnish his reputation with the Black community by attempting to free Kim and Kanye's friend.
Admittedly, and in all seriousness, being held without charges is an anathema to our country's values, and our core system of justice. But spare me Trump's declarations that "we are all one" (yeah, he really said that in the video) after he'd just spend the previous 5 minutes bashing 4 Congresswomen of Color with racist rhetoric, continuing to slander them with lies and put targets on their backs for his white nationalist foaming cult.
MELANIA: Well, we'll be working with the State Department and we hope to get him home soon.
DONALD: We have had a very good relationship with Sweden. He's being held, as you know, in Sweden. We had a really good relationship in Sweden. That's pretty much it. Thank you all very much.
Yeah, Donnie, we are alllllll one. And where is he being held? Sweden? Your friend, Sweden?
I don't know about you, but I think this calls for Twitter.