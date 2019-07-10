Tucker Carlson Slams Ilhan Omar: 'She Hates This Country Now More Than Ever'

Tuesday evening, Tucker Carlson launched one of the most vile, violent rants against a sitting United States Representative ever broadcast from Fox News as a lead-in to Sean Hannity's show.

Tucker is very angry about a Black woman criticizing the inherent racism and injustice in America, apparently reacting to a profile of Omar in The Washington Post where she is quoted as saying:

“I grew up in an extremely unjust society, and the only thing that made my family excited about coming to the United States was that the United States was supposed to be the country that guaranteed justice to all,” she told the high school students. “So, I feel it necessary for me to speak about that promise that’s not kept.”

From the tone of Carlson's rant, it felt like he was calling his drooling hater viewers to arms and placing Rep. Omar in more danger than she already is.

Here's the transcript, via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): The Democratic candidates for president are on the road this week telling voters that the United States is an awful country. "America's institutions are built on white supremacy," squeaked Beto O'Rourke at an event yesterday. Of all the lies these people tell, and there are many, this is the most absurd. ... Ilhan Omar has an awful lot to be grateful for, but she isn't grateful, not at all. After everything America has done for Omar and for her family, she hates this country more than ever. In a recent piece in The Washington Post, the reporter put it this way, quote, "In Omar's version, America isn't the bighearted country that saved her from a brutal war and a bleak refugee camp. It wasn't a meritocracy that helped her attend college or vaulted her into congress. Instead, it was the country that had failed to live up to its founding ideals, a place that has disappointed her and so many immigrants, refugees, and minorities like her," end quote. If anything, that's an understatement. Omar isn't disappointed in America, she's enraged by it. Virtually every public statement she makes accuses Americans of bigotry and racism. This is an immoral country, she says. She has undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people. That should worry you, and not just because Omar is now a sitting member of Congress.



Ilhan Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country. A system designed to strengthen America is instead undermining it. Some of the very people we try hardest to help have come to hate us passionately.

↓ Story continues below ↓ Maybe that's our fault for asking too little of our immigrants. We aren't self-confident enough to make them assimilate, so they never feel fully American. Or maybe the problem is deeper than that, maybe we are importing people from places whose values are simply antithetical to ours. Who knows what the problem is, but there is a problem, and whatever the cause, this cannot continue. It's not sustainable. No country can import large numbers of people who hate it and expect to survive. The Romans were the last to try that, with predictable results. So, be grateful for Ilhan Omar, annoying as she is. She's a living fire alarm, a warning to the rest of us that we better change our immigration system immediately, or else.

John Amato reacted to this so viscerally that I told him to write it down for me to include in this post.

AMATO: Rep. Ilhan Omar is the epitome of the American dream, you sanctimonious ass! She came to this country, a displaced refugee with nothing and she rose up to become a United States Congresswoman.

That is a miracle.

And as Americans, we all have the constitutional right to participate in, criticize, and voice our opinions without censorship from the government in an effort to improve our democratic system of government and those that represent us. What is more American than that?

Tucker Carlson takes the liberty to criticize American citizens every single night Monday to Friday and he did so here. What makes him different than Rep. Omar?

If Tucker Carlson disapproves of the American dream so much maybe he should move to Canada or rent David Duke's basement apartment.

ME: PREACH, BROTHER AND AMEN!

Edit (Scarce): As for Omar, she had the last word on this "racist fool".