Uh Oh! Question To Mueller Blows Up In Republican's Face

Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado thought he was pushing Robert Mueller into a corner. Heh.

Why would Mueller indict a bunch of Russians but not indict the (so-called) president if he was equally guilty? Isn't Robert Mueller just "throwing things against the wall" with Trump to see what would stick? Isn't this just a WITCH HUNT?!?1?

REP KEN BUCK (R-CO): Russian interference. You couldn't have indicted the president on that and you made the decision on that. But when it came to obstruction you threw a bunch of stuff up against the wall to see what would stick. That is fundamentally unfair.

ROBERT MUELLER: I would not agree to that characterization at all. What we did was provide to the Attorney General, in the form of a confidential memorandum, our understanding of the case. Those cases that were brought, those cases that were declined. And the -- that one case where the president cannot be charged with a crime.

BUCK: Okay. but the -- could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?

MUELLER: Yes.

BUCK: You believe that he committed -- you could charge the President of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?

MUELLER: Yes.

BUCK: Ethically?

MUELLER: I'm not sure because I haven't looked at the ethic standards but the OLC opinion says that the prosecutor while he cannot bring a charge against a sitting president nonetheless he can continue the investigation to see if there are other persons drawn into the conspiracy.

JERRY NADLER (off camera): Time of the gentleman is expired.