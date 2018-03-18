Trump Blows Up On Twitter Over Andrew McCabe Giving Mueller 'Fake Memos'

Donald Trump on Sunday accused former FBI Director James Comey of lying under oath while testifying to a Senate committee, among other wild accusations in an early morning tweetstorm.

In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump said that Fox & Friends had convinced him that Comey did not tell the truth when he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source...or known someone else to be an anonymous source...?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Fox & Friends asserted in at least four segments on Sunday that the firing of FBI Director Andrew McCabe suggests that Comey lied under oath. It was not immediately clear which segment the president was referring to.

Trump later also claimed that McCabe was a liar because he has said that he has notes about conversations with the president that could be used as evidence that Trump was trying to obstruct justice when he fired Comey.

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018