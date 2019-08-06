El Paso Mayor Only Doing His Job By 'Welcoming Office Of The President'

At Monday night's press conference, El Paso's Mayor Dee Margo announced Trump was coming to the city to visit, despite many public officials urging him not to. Of course, Trump does what Trump wants, so visit he will, and Mayor Margo does not have a choice about where Mango Mussolini orders Air Force One to land.

The mayor made his feelings about the visit extremely clear in the most somber and no-nonsense way.

MAYOR MARGO: President Trump called me yesterday. He was very gracious in the call. You all know of my history with the president as I have defended El Paso. He was very gracious, offered to help in any way he could. It was a brief call. Nothing overly specific. I made no requests at that time. I said we're waiting to see what settles. He's coming out here on Wednesday. I want to clarify for the political spin that this is the office of the mayor of El Paso in an official capacity welcoming the office of the president of the United States which I consider is my formal duty. I will ask President Trump to support our efforts with any and all federal resources that are available. Our recovery is no small task. Together we will rise out of this tragedy. I'm here to ensure we receive every state and federal resource that is available to us that we need. I will continue to challenge any harmful and inaccurate statements made about El Paso. We will not allow anyone to portray El Paso in a manner that is not consistent with our history and values. Throughout our community "Bienvenidos" is displayed for all our guests and visitors. It is a message that's defined our community for over 350 years. I will not allow this evil senseless act of violence to change what our community represents.

IN CASE YOU DIDN'T CATCH THE VIBE, THERE... Mayor Margo is greeting Trump because he has to. He is hoping to get as much federal aid from him as possible, and being polite is a good way to secure funds to help people in his town who are suffering from tragedy exacerbated, if not caused by things Trump has himself said and done. But if you read the subtext, the mayor would rather eat his own arm than spend one moment with the vile autocrat squatting in the Oval Office. Furthermore...and I may be reading into this for my own comfort...Trump had better be careful what he says to this man.