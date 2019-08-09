Elie Mystal: Peaceful Protests, Ahem, At Trump's Hampton Fundraiser

In case you missed it, the owner of Soul Cycle Stephen Ross is holding a huge fundraiser for Trump 2020 in the Hamptons. Trump himself will be in attendance, and up-close-to-Donald tickets to the event cost a quarter of a million dollars.

Elie Mystal suggested that those who disagree with the so-called president's racist policies should exercise their First (and Second?) Amendment rights in the posh Long Island community.

ELIE MYSTAL: I have no problem shining the light back on the donors who fund this kind of racialized hate. I mean, I go further. I want pitchforks and torches outside this man's house in the Hamptons. I've been to the Hamptons, it's very nice. There's no reason it has to be. There's no reason he should be able to have a nice little party. There's no reason why people shouldn't be able to be outside of his house and making their voices peacefully understood.

Hey, if WalMart is going to allow open carry of AR15's, we should have a "Tiki Torch and garden implement" gathering outside Trump fundraiser/multi-million dollar mansions, amirite?

And Elie Mystal took to a not-work-safe tweet to make his opinion clear.

By the way, outraged conservatives: Rick Wilson started it.