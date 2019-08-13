Evangelicals Voted For An Admitted P***y Grabber But Are Angry He Said 'Goddamn'?

Many Republicans had their reasons to vote for Donald Trump, including being loyal to their "team", even if they are supporting a vile man who is not shy about promoting his vileness.

However, the religious right and evangelicals exposed themselves as the biggest frauds in America when they made excuses for his admitted sexual transgressions.

How repugnant is it to hear religious leaders say that as long as they get their judges, anything he does is perfectly acceptable?

Pat Robertson, James Dobson, Focus on the Family, Jerry Falwell, now Falwell's son, as well as many others, claimed the moral high ground in their attacks against Bill Clinton and every other Democratic politician running for office. But by supporting Trump, they are exposed as con men posing as religious leaders, who took to defending a man who has no moral values in business or personal matters.

Just as disturbing is that evangelicals, for the most part, agreed with Trump's violent rhetoric against migrants, Muslim asylum-seekers, locking children in cages, and kowtowing to murderous thugs like Vladimir Putin, MBS, and Kim Jong-un.

Promoting white nationalism was not enough to get under their skin either.

Saying all that, it appears the one thing these evangelicals just can't handle is if Trump takes God's name in vain.

I f**king kid you not.

Politico reports, "A Trump-supporting West Virginia state senator who represents many evangelicals got three phone calls from constituents complaining about Trump’s profanity after a recent rally."

What has so angered these people, you ask?

Trump said at a rally, "They'll be hit so goddamn hard,” while bragging about bombing Islamic State militants. And Trump recounting his warning to a wealthy businessman: “If you don't support me, you're going to be so goddamn poor.”

Trump-supporting State Sen. Hardesty said when it comes to “using the Lord’s name in vain --- the president’s evangelical base might be far less forgiving.”

Come on, really?

“I’ve had people come to me and say, ‘You know I voted for [Trump], but if he doesn’t tone down the rhetoric, I might just stay home this time,’” Hardesty said in an interview, adding that he has yet to hear back from anyone inside the White House after urging the president in a formal letter to “reflect on your comments and never utter those words again.”

Trump rules by fear and now many pastors are afraid of reprisals if they speak out.

You made your bed, lay in it.