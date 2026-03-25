Democrat Pulls Off Stunning Upset In Trump's Backyard

Trump didn't want the embarrassment of a Democrat winning, so he even voted by mail in this one, and endorsed and heavily promoted her opponent, but alas, to no avail. Oh well, sucks to be him.

And congratulations to Democrat Emily Gregory, who just won in another red district, a place that Trump carried easily in 2024.

Source: NBC News

Democrat Emily Gregory on Tuesday won a special election for the Florida state House district that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, flipping the seat from Republican control, The Associated Press projects. Gregory beat Republican Jon Maples, who had been endorsed by Trump, in the race for a seat that has been vacant since August. Palm Beach County Clerk Mike Caruso left the seat empty when he resigned from the legislature last year and was appointed to his current office. Gregory had 51% of the vote to 49% for Maples with all precincts reporting.

VoteHub projects Emily Gregory to win the Florida State House District 87 general election. pic.twitter.com/fi4CfZFNeH — VoteHub (@VoteHub) March 24, 2026