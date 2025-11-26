The ONLY Theory Of Trump: He Said Nice Things About Me

From the Substack on The Only Theory of Trump:

Trump is a creature of frightening simplicity. He doesn’t do strategy. You don’t need to decode ideology, there's none. He can be summed up in 5 words he repeats like a mantra: He said nice things about me. When Mamdani traveled to see Trump in his gauche Oval home base, he was paying homage, so Trump gushed about him.

Look, why did Trump pick Pence as VP? Per "American Carnage," “he says nice things about me.” Why didn't he criticize Putin? From Stephanopoulos, "he said if he says nice things about me, I’ll say nice thing about him.” When asked if he’d pardon P Diddy, Trump said “he used to really like me a lot.” See a pattern?

Trump's getting destroyed by his minions: Bondi screwed up Comey's prosecution & Texas redistricting. His Ukraine envoy got played by Putin and Rubio's trying to dig him out. MTG's knifing him. He's posted threats against MTG already, as she's *not saying nice things about him* in Trump-toddler-speak. If I were Bondi & Rubio, I'd duck.

