Trump Wags The Venezuelan Dog, He WANTS This Win

From The Substack: "It’s unconstitutional, it’s reckless, and it’s designed to distract the American people from Trump’s collapsing fac..err, health, as well as the Epstein files, and an economy teetering on the brink due to the economic illiteracy of Cankles McTacoTits (hey, I didn’t make that one up, it's his own staff!).

Trump gets to shout “communists, terrorists, brown invaders” while angling for oil, and a war-rally effect. But what he’s really doing is shredding the Constitution in plain sight. Retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones, a decorated and brilliant officer who provided incredible insight as to the plan here--as well as Hegseth's game in calling in all the flag officers from around the world and Putin's misery--joined us for “Amped Up” and laid it bare.

The JAG generals were fired, legal oversight’s been gutted, and personal Trump loyalists have been slipped into the Pentagon like a roofie in your Scotch and soda. The Venezuelan bombings aren’t military strategy—it’s political theater conducted by embedded, amateur extremists, and backed by live ammunition.

It’s war theory strategized by Sun Tzu’s less-well-known and dumber brother, NetanyaTzu.."

