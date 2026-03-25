Deported DACA Recipient Ordered Back From Mexico

According to Politico, Maria de Jesus Estrada Juarez was 15 when she came to the U.S., in 1998, as an undocumented immigrant. She was granted DACA protection in 2012. She now lives in Sacramento with her adult daughter, a U.S. citizen.

On Feb. 18, Estrada attended an immigration hearing, a step in pursuing lawful permanent resident status. But her application was denied. She was detained, then deported to Mexico the next morning despite her active DACA status.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Dena Coggins ordered Estrada returned to the U.S. within one week. She also ruled that Estrada’s deportation was a “flagrant violation” of DACA’s protection and a violation of her due process rights.

There was no indication that Estrada committed any kind of crime or that she posed any threat to Americans. But her citizen daughter said that the whole thing had left her “feeling completely alone and afraid,” Politico reported.

The Trump administration is traumatizing the U.S. with their hideous and unnecessary deportations. Clearly, Donald Trump and Shadow President, Stephen Miller, are really after ethnic cleansing, not keeping us safer.