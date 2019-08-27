Fox Business Attacks Taylor Swift For 'Getting Political' At VMA's

FBN's Lauren Simonetti bashed Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for winning best video at last night's VMA's because she thanked everybody who signed her Equality Act petition .

Simonetti insisted without proof that politics is dragging the VMA's viewership ratings down.

Stuart Varney said, "MTV's the video music awards, not just about music, of course they weren't. Politics intruded."

Oh, the horror!

FBN host Lauren Simonetti said, "Well, it was all about equal rights last night."

Fox Business then played a part of Taylor Swift's acceptance speech in which she thanked everybody for signing the petition that supports LGBTQ rights and that now the White House must recognize.

Swift said, "It now has half a million signatures which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House."

Varney incredulously said, "We are all treated equally under the law."

If you're white, straight, and rich just like Stuart Varney.

Lauren had to explain to Stuart that Swift was talking about her petition, "to get enough people to tell the Senate to take up the House-passed Equality Act that gives equal freedoms to LGBT."

Varney replied, "Ahhh, okay."

"So, she used that moment," Simonetti said.

Damn her to hell, right?

Really, what fatuous morons these conservative whiners are that populate our airwaves.

Then she delved into another subject that made no sense in their discussion except of course if you are a Trump supporter and surrogate.

Simonetti said, "We have to wait to get the numbers for how many people tuned into the VMA's. All-time low last year, 5.25 million on all Viacom platforms. The all-time high was 60% higher back in 2011."

Lauren then made a leap - with no basis in fact - except to bash progressives who dare to speak out against horrifying Trump policies.

"So as these shows get more political, the viewers tune out," she said.

Lauren, who is supposed to be a type of business reporter, made no mention of the incredible rise since 2011 of streaming services that have taken many viewers away from televised programming, which includes Facebook and Twitter.

And Taylor Swift has no problem reaching her audience. Ahem.