Friday News Dump: James Comey Didn't Leak Classified Into, And Other News

Trump says Comey decision proves Barr is "fair and reasonable" -- and then proceeded to tweet his complaints about it.
By Susie Madrak

So although Jim Comey didn't leak classified information, I won't be happy until there's a press conference scolding him for being "extremely careless." But that's just me:

And finally, because we all need a joyful moment: A little girl sees her first train!

Have a nice, relaxing Labor Day weekend -- if you can! Florida peeps, stay safe!

